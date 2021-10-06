The charity pop-up shop is looking for a manager to join their festive team.

The role is temporary (October - December) and is on a part-time basis with flexible hours.

Responsibilities will include setting up and closing the shop, managing stock, managing a team of volunteers, and raising awareness in the local community.

The Chichester pop-up shop is part of a network of more than 70 temporary shops around the UK and is ‘always buzzing with Christmas spirit, do-gooding and tills ringing’ while raising vital funds for charity.

Cards for Good Causes offers a wide range of cards and gifts that directly support more than 200 national and local charities, including Cancer Research UK, Alzheimer’s Society, Barnardo’s and RNLI.

The not-for-profit organisation has raised more than £40 million for charity in the last 10 years alone.