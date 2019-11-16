Fetes, fairs, festive fun... all your Chichester, Bognor, Midhurst and Petworth-area Christmas events listed in one place

Christmas fair season has started in earnest and you may have seen the Observer's festive magazine (free with the paper this week) which highlights the best of what's happening locally in the run-up to December 25.

Here is our list of fetes, fairs, concerts and other events being held locally. If you have a non-profit making festive event you want added, let us know - contact details at the bottom of this article.

Fetes and fairs

Saturday, November 16

* Milland Contemporary Crafts fair (and Sunday 17). Local craftspeople exhibit and sell their products from scatter cushions to rocking horses; pet portraits to bubble bathware; refreshments and light lunches, raising money for The Samaritans, Exhibitors include Angela Carter – Milland Pottery, Hilary Charlesworth – Weaving, Anna Moller – Nature’s Gifts, Carolyn Wallis – Woven Scarves, Alan Wallis – Paintings, Harry Butler – Wood Turner, Janine Rees – Traditional Wet Felt, Grace Pilbeam – Scatter Cushions, Heidi Robinson – Fused Glass, Larinka Apiaries – Honey Products, Gail Clarke-Hall – Ceramics, Dylan’s Ice Cream, Robin Quinell – Cards and Pet Portraits, Ruta Brown – Jewellery, Brian Osborn – Rocking Horses, Linzi Martin – Bubble Bathware, Lucille Scott – Forged Ironwork, Jo Cole – Upholstery, Mike Topham – Wire Art. 10am-4pm each day, admission £1 (adults) with prize draw.

Saturday, November 23

* Bognor Old Town Artisan Christmas Market, Bognor Methodist Church and Grounds, lots of crafters with a wide range of gifts, live entertainment, hot refreshments. See more at www.facebook.com/BognorOldTownArtisanMarkets/”

* Bersted Parish Council Christmas fayre and grotto, 11am-4pm, Bersted Jubilee Hall, Chalcroft Lane, PO21 5TU, craft and community stalls, raffle and tombola, hot and cold refreshments, Father Christmas.

* Holy Cross Church, North Bersted, Christmas Fair, 10am-midday.

* Oakwood School Christmas fair, 11am-2pm, entertainment, festive drinks, barbecue, Santa’s grotto, Bucking Bronco, raffle.

* Christmas fair, Lavant Memorial Hall, 2-4pm, many stalls, mulled wine and mince pies, admission 50p.

* Tillington Church Christmas Fair, Village Hall, Tillington GU28 9AF, 10am-12.30pm. All your Christmas present problems solved, decorations; paintings; posh goods; cakes and bakes; toys; bottle stall and excellent Silent Auction prizes. Bacon butty mince pies, cake and coffee. Macmillan will benefit from anything left over. Details from Gerald 01798 342151.

Friday, November 29

* Friends of Great Ballard School Christmas Fair with various stalls.

Saturday, November 30

* St Peter’s Church, Selsey, Annual Christmas Fair, 11am to 2pm. Brunch, lunch, and teas, carols from our choir, lots of stalls, Father Christmas.

* St George’s Church, Cleveland Road, Chichester, Christmas Fair 11am-3pm. Father Christmas, Crafts, Bric-a-brac, other festive stalls & refreshments. Entry 50p, children free.

* Bognor Regis Branch of The British Sugarcraft Guild Christmas Fair/Coffee Morning,Jubilee Hall, Schrubbs Drive, Middleton-on-Sea, 10am-12.30pm, tombola, raffle, sales table, sugarcraft decorations, cake stall, refreshments, children’s have a go table. £1 entry includes tea or coffee.

* St George’s Christmas Fair, 11am-2pm, Donnington Parish Hall. Father Christmas, entertainment from St Wilfrid’s Choir and conductor Mark Anstead, turkey rolls, mince pies and mulled wine, raffle, cakes, gifts, prizes and much more. Entrance free.

Tuesday, December 3 (until December 22)

* Oxmarket Gallery Christmas Fair, unique pieces of art from 28 exhibitors including paintings, photographs, prints, textiles, ceramics, glass and jewellery. Oxmarket Gallery, St Andrew’s Court, off East Street, Chichester. Open Tuesday to Sunday 10am-4.30pm with late night shopping on December 19. Admission free.

Saturday, December 7

* Christmas Fair, 2-4pm, Church Hall, Church Farm Lane, Sidlesham (park and ride from the football ground)

Sunday, December 8

* Serenity Fayres first Grand Christmas fair, in partnership with Cancerwise, at Felpham Community Centre. Wide range of pampering, holistic and retail opportunities, massages, readings and more. Entry £1 donation to Cancerwise, under 16s free. One of Santa’s Elves will do balloon modelling. More at www.facebook.com/SerenityFayres

Concerts

Sunday, December 1

* Carols in the Park, 4.30pm-6.30pm, Hotham Park, Bognor, with Chichester City Band, mulled wine. mince pies, hot drinks. Organised by Friends of Hotham Park and Bognor Regis Rotary Club.

Monday, December 2

* Chichester Cathedral Christmas carol service, 2.30pm, dementia friendly. In partnership with the Chichester Anna Chaplaincy, Alzheimer’s Society Chichester and Bognor Positive Thinkers. Free to attend but booking essential, contact sue.poil@chichestercathedral.org.uk or 01243 812497.

Tuesday, December 3

* Chichester Cathedral ‘Our City’ Carol Service, 1.45pm, For people with support needs. In partnership with the Wrenford Centre for adults with learning difficulties and Coastal MIND. Free to attend but booking essential, contact sue.poil@chichestercathedral.org.uk or 01243 812497.

Wednesday, December 11

* Festival of Chichester Festive Jazz Café, 7.30pm, St John’s Chapel, Chichester. Seasonal words and music with actor/singing star Mark Wynter, award-winning poet Maggie Sawkins, actress Emily Rose Smith, the evergreen Jazz Smugglers band and free mince pies! A Festival of Chichester charity gala. Tickets: £12; £10 (students) from the Novium, 01243 775888 www.thenovium.org/boxoffice

Friday, December 13

* The Edwin James Festival Choir Winter Wonderland ‘Disney theme’ Concert, 7.30pm, St James the Great Church, East Ham Road, Littlehampton. Tickets £10 (children £4), box office 01243 582330. Repeated 3pm Saturday, December 14.

* Chichester Community Choir Christmas Charity Concert, St Paul’s Church, Chichester, carols and traditional and popular Christmas sons, entry a recommended £5 donation on the door, starts 7pm.

Saturday, December 14

* Chichester Cathedral stages Handel’s Messiah, 7.15pm, performed by 16 top professional singers from around the country (including the Royal College of Music, Westminster Cathedral, Oxford and Cambridge Colleges, and Winchester and Chichester Cathedrals). Charles Harrison, organist and Master of the Choristers, Chichester Cathedral, directs Chichester vocal ensemble NMH and period instrumentalists three parts vied, tickets (£20/16) available via www.nmhchoir.co.uk/messiah - proceeds to support the work and ministry of the Cathedral.

Sunday, December 15

* Holy Cross Church, North Bersted, 5pm, carol cervice followed by refreshments & Christmas raffle.

* St Pancras Church, Chichester, 6:30pm. Carol service with traditional carols, readings, the St Pancras Christmas Choir and a lively

twist. Followed by refreshments.

Thursday, December 19

* Chichester Voices Carol Concert presented by the Rotary Club of Bognor Regis, in aid of Rotary charities, at St Thomas A’ Becket parish church, Church Lane, Pagham, 7.30pm, tickets inclusive of programme £14, concessions £12. Contact John Bunderla-Davies 01243 268288 or john@fes-ltd.net

* Christmas by Candlelight at Slindon College, featuring vocalist Rachael Hawnt accompanied by Ashley Cutler on the grand piano, 7.30pm-10.30pm. Tickets £22.50 from 01243 814647. Event includes raffle, cash bar and free on-site parking. Guests asked to dress in occasion wear.

Thursday, December 19 (and Friday 20 and Saturday 21)

* Chichester Cathedral Carol Services, 6pm on Thursday and Friday, 3pm on Saturday). Free to attend, seats in the nave and side aisles will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Cathedral will open its doors an hour before each service.

Saturday, December 21

St Pancras Church, Chichester, 4pm. Fill the square behind the church (at Eastgate) for carols around the Christmas tree. Seasonal refreshments from Brasserie Blanc and Carluccio’s.

Sunday, December 22

* St George’s Church, Cleveland Road, Chichester, Carol Service, 5pm, mulled wine & mince pies. All welcome.

Monday, December 23

* Carols on the Quay, 6pm, Sidlesham (hosted by the Crab and Lobster pub).

Other events

Saturday, November 23

* Christmas at the Museum, Bognor Regis Museum, 25-27 West Street, 10am-4pm (and Sunday 24, 10am-4pm). Museum will be festooned with old-fashioned Christmas decorations; Woolies window shows what you parents and grandparents were buying. Listen to Bing Crosby singing White Christmas in the Wireless Room. Meet Father Christmas (1-3pm). Nut-Cracking, pop-up café, lucky dip, buy some old fashioned toys.

* Family Father Christmas trips on the Chicheste Canal (run until December 24). £13.50 per person to include a gift for each child, refreshments and the chance to meet Father Christmas. Dates and booking details - chichestercanal.org.uk/boat-trips/father-christmas/

Monday, November 25 to Friday 29

* Winter Lunch Cruises at Chichester Canal, £20 per person, departing from Canal Basin at 1pm, including fish and chips. Book at chichestercanal.org.uk/boat-trips/winter-lunch-trips/

Saturday, November 30

* Flowers For Christmas with demonstrators Lucinda Knapman and Gill Homer, in aid of Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice, 1.30pm-40pm, Pagham Village Hall, Pagham Road, PO21 4NJ, tickets £10 per person, to include afternoon tea. Contact Sue on 01243 262478 or Paula on 01243 584843.

* Chichester Cathedral Advent Procession, 6pm, special service of readings and carols moving from darkness to light. Free to attend.

Sunday, December 1

* St Peter’s Church, Selsey, 4pm, Christingle Service in aid of The Children’s Society. All families welcome, Christingle for every child.

* Christingle@Messy Church, St Pancras Church, Chichester, 4pm. Messy Church is for children and adults to enjoy together. Complete with oranges, candles, singing around the Christmas tree, fun and a guaranteed mess.

Monday, December 2 to Friday 6

* Festive afternoon tea cruises at Chichester Canal, £20 per person, departing from Canal Basin. Book at chichestercanal.org.uk/boat-trips/winter-lunch-trips/

Thursday, December 5 to Saturday (and Thursday 12 to Saturday 14)

* Chichester Cathedral Mini Christmas Market in the Cathedral Cloisters. Local brands featuring a variety of items, browse or buy.

Friday, December 6 to Sunday 8

* St Anne’s Church, East Wittering, 13th Christmas Festival Weekend, Christmas Tree Festival, Friday and Saturday 10am-4.30pm & Sunday 11.30am-3pm. Beautifully decorated Christmas trees, children’s trail, hamper raffle & ‘lucky dip.’ ‘Is it a cocktail or mocktail?’ sampling, quiz & canapes. Friday, 7pm. Basket of bottles raffle. Tickets £10 available from St Anne’s or Greetings House, East Wittering. Christmas Fair, Saturday from 10am in the Village Hall. Stalls with Christmas gifts, crafts, books, nearly new, home-made local produce including marmalades, jams & chutneys, bottle tombola, hamper raffle. Refreshments. Grand draw. Christingle & Toy Service with the Salvation Army Band who will take donations of new, unwrapped toys to families in need. Collection for the Children’s Society. Sunday 6pm.

Saturday, December 14 (and Dec 15 and 18-22)

* Father Christmas Sleigh Experience, St Martins Street, Chichester, 10am -4pm each day. Step into Father Christmas’ restored Russian Trioka Sseigh, £4 per child, funds to Chichester Downs Syndrome Support Group. See “Father Christmas Chichester” n Facebook.

Sunday, December 15

* Jingle Bell Jog: Run, walk, dance, prance, jog or jingle your way around Priory Park and take in Chichester’s historic City Walls and help raise vital funds for The Sussex Snowdrop Trust. All ages and abilities, as many laps of the 1km route as you wish. Entrance £7 for those aged 15 and under, £12 for adults, including a Santa hat and a festive medal at the end. Family ticket for four £33 or £30 if you sign up before November 24. Registration 10am and the Jog will start at 10:30am. Refreshments available. See www.everyoneactive.com/centre/westgate-leisure-centre/HoHoHO

Sunday, December 22

* Service of Nine Lessons and Carols by candlelight, 6pm, St Mary’s Church, Sidlesham.

Got a local festive event that’s not listed? Email steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk and we’ll publish the details in our online round-up.