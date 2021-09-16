National Highways (formerly Highways England) launched the engagement on plans for a six-mile long route which will link Chichester with Emsworth along the A259 on July 22.

The route, which is currently part of the National Cycle Network route 2, will link into the Centurion Way (former railway conversion) and other local routes on the Manhood peninsula towards Chichester.

The lane will also link several schools, and will enable more people to leave their cars at home and cycle or walk safely to work or school, helping to improve air quality in the area, National Highways said.

An artist’s impression of what the new cycle and pedestrian route will look like at Nutbourne

Project manager Adrianna Chirovici said: “There’s just one week to go of this engagement and I urge anyone interested in the scheme to visit our virtual exhibition to find out more about the proposals and share their thoughts with us.

“Peoples’ feedback on our proposals will help us develop plans and deliver improvements which will benefit health, safety and the wider environment.”

For full details and how to get involved please go online now at: http://yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/chichestertoemsworth .