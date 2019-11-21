Find out how to become a foster carer in Chichester

An information event is being held in Chichester the evening to give people an opportunity to find out more about fostering.

There will be a presentation about fostering, a chance to hear from a local foster carer and the opportunity to ask any questions at the event in County Hall, West Street, Chichester, this evening (Thursday, November 21).

The presentation will begin at 6.30pm and there will be a chance to speak to members of our dedicated Fostering Recruitment Team.

Tea, coffee and biscuits will be available and the evening ends at 8.30pm.

Everyone is welcome.

Anyone who cannot make the event but is keen to find out more, contact fostering.recruitment.team@westsussex.gov.uk or call 03302227775.

