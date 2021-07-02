Fire crews called to Bognor garage blaze
Residents have been told to avoid an area of Bognor Regis following the outbreak of a fire in a garage today (Friday, July 2).
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 11:29 am
Updated
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 11:30 am
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service took to social media to warn residents to keep their doors and windows shut and avoid the area.
A spokesman: "Crews from @BognorFire @ChichesterFire and @SelseyFire are currently at the scene of a garage fire in June Close, #Bognor.
"If you are nearby, please keep doors and windows and avoid the area if possible."