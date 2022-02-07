Fire crews rescue horse trapped in the River Rife
The fire service was called to the River Rife this morning, after receiving reports of a horse stuck in the water.
Monday, 7th February 2022, 3:06 pm
Updated
Monday, 7th February 2022, 3:25 pm
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said teams first received the call at 7.42am.
"Our Technical Rescue Unit were sent to the incident in Brooks Lane and found one six-year-old horse submerged in water, where it had been stuck for approximately one and a half hours," they explained.
"A vet was called to assist with the rescue. Once on scene, our Technical Rescue Unit entered the river wearing wade rescue gear and released the horse."