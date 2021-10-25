They were guests of honour at the event which brings a kaleidoscope of explosive colour to proceedings as well as raising much-needed funds for the club.

The pandemic meant that the fireworks extravaganza has been cancelled for the past two years and Bognor manager Jack Pearce says it was great to be able to welcome back the community for the much-loved event.

He said: "We'd like to thank Steve and Andrea for attending what was a wonderful event which was very well received and we'd also like to thank those who came along and supported the night.

"It was heartening to see so many families enjoying themselves safely. As well as the fireworks we had funfair rides and areas events and all in all, it was a hugely successful evening."

