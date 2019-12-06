Flowers and messages left at Co-Op where ‘greatly missed’ Bosham mother worked

The employer of a Bosham mother who died in a collision in Chichester have paid tribute to her as a ‘dedicated member of the team’.

Flowers and messages have been left outside of the Co-Op in Delling Lane, Bosham, where Gina McWilliam worked for 10 years.

The 45-year-old mother-of-one was cycling along the A259 Fishbourne Road when she was involved in a collision with a lorry on Wednesday, 20 November, and sadly died at the scene.

Her family have paid tribute to her as ‘a friendly, smiley and bubbly person who wore her heart on her sleeve’ – read the tribute in full here.

The Co-Op has also paid tribute to Gina.

A spokesman said she would be ‘greatly missed from our Delling Lane family’ and that the company was looking into ways she could be remembered.

The spokesman said: “We have been overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of the local community in the wake of such a tragedy.

“Gina was a dedicated member of the team and many happy memories have been shared in the 10 years she has worked at Southern Co-op.

“We will be making a donation to a charity close to Gina and adding it to the thousands of pounds our customers have donated in her memory.

“The flowers and messages left at our store have been particularly special and we are currently looking at other ways in which she can be remembered.

“Gina was truly a people’s person and she will be greatly missed from our Delling Lane family.”

Readers also shared their fond memories of Gina on the Observer’s Facebook page.

Brenda Miles wrote: “She’ll be missed so much in the Co-Op, a lovely caring friendly lady who always had time for everyone! RIP Gina.”

Sandra Pudduck said: “Gina always complimented me on my tops and nails. RIP lovely lady; bless your heart.”

Derek Morton wrote: “Will miss Gina when in the Co-op always have a chat and friendly smile. RIP Gina and condolences to the family.”

Janet Gratwick said: “A kind Bosham lass. Bosham will miss you Gina but won’t forget your kindness. God bless.”

A crowdfunding page, which was set up the day after Gina’s death, has raised more than £4,600 for her family – support the fundraiser here.

