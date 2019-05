Crews were called to the Shell petrol station in Arundel Road at 9.30am this morning after receiving multiple calls from members of the public. Nearby residents and businesses had to be evacuated by the police. The fire started in a campervan before spreading across the petrol station forecourt. It is not yet known how the fire started. Read our stories from earlier: Campervan on fire at Fontwell petrol station and Fontwell fire: Police evacuate nearby houses and businesses.

Fire at Shell petrol station in Fontwell freelance Buy a Photo

Fire at Shell petrol station in Fontwell freelance Buy a Photo

Fire at Shell petrol station in Fontwell freelance Buy a Photo

Fire at Shell petrol station in Fontwell freelance Buy a Photo

View more