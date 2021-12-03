Former Bognor Regis seafront hotel could become six flats and 10-bed co-living unit

Plans have been submitted for the change of use of the Ancient Mariner Hotel, 59 West Street, from a single dwelling.

A planning statement by Whaleback Planning and Design, submitted with the application to Arun District Council, said the building on the corner of the Esplanade operated as a hotel before being converted to a house.

In the Steyne Conservation Area, it is four storeys at the front and has a three storey wing at the back.

Plans have been submitted for six flats and a 10 bedroom co-living unit at the Ancient Mariner, West Street, Bognor Regis. Photo: Google Streetview

It is proposed to have two one bedroom flats on the ground floor, a two bedroom flat on the first floor, a three bedroom flat on the first to second floor and two one bedroom flats on the second floor.

The co-living unit would be in the wing and feature a communal living, dining and kitchen space and a small outdoor area.

It would have two ensuite bedrooms on the ground floor, four on the first floor and four on the second floor.

“The proposed 10-bed co-living housing unit would operate in the fashion of a House in Multiple Occupation, however, a high standard of accommodation is proposed with a large, high specification communal room and all bedrooms having ensuite bathrooms,” the statement said.

“The accommodation would be marketed to young professionals providing a more affordable type of accommodation than a self contained flat and facilitating a communal style of living which many young people prefer to living alone in a studio flat or bedsit.”

It said the location meant residents would not be reliant on private transport.