Former Bognor Regis seafront hotel could become six flats and 10-bed co-living unit
A former hotel on Bognor Regis seafront could be turned into six flats and a 10-bedroom ‘co-living space’.
Plans have been submitted for the change of use of the Ancient Mariner Hotel, 59 West Street, from a single dwelling.
A planning statement by Whaleback Planning and Design, submitted with the application to Arun District Council, said the building on the corner of the Esplanade operated as a hotel before being converted to a house.
In the Steyne Conservation Area, it is four storeys at the front and has a three storey wing at the back.
It is proposed to have two one bedroom flats on the ground floor, a two bedroom flat on the first floor, a three bedroom flat on the first to second floor and two one bedroom flats on the second floor.
The co-living unit would be in the wing and feature a communal living, dining and kitchen space and a small outdoor area.
It would have two ensuite bedrooms on the ground floor, four on the first floor and four on the second floor.
“The proposed 10-bed co-living housing unit would operate in the fashion of a House in Multiple Occupation, however, a high standard of accommodation is proposed with a large, high specification communal room and all bedrooms having ensuite bathrooms,” the statement said.
“The accommodation would be marketed to young professionals providing a more affordable type of accommodation than a self contained flat and facilitating a communal style of living which many young people prefer to living alone in a studio flat or bedsit.”
It said the location meant residents would not be reliant on private transport.
To view the application and comment visit the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference BR/247/21/PL.