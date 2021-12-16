Former Chichester youth centre to be demolished

A planning application was submitted in July for the Wrenford Centre in Terminus Road to be torn down and replaced with three industrial buildings, car parking, cycle parking, and refuse stores.

The plans were given approval by Chichester District Council on Wednesday, December 8.

Day centre services for adults with learning difficulties were relocated to Chestnuts in Bognor Regis and the Judith Adams Centre in Chichester earlier this year.

The buildings that will be built in its place will offer minimum six metres eaves height and the building will be sold as 'shell units'.

They will also include personnel entrance door, vehicle-sized loading bay door, mezzanine (primarily intended to be used for storage), fully accessible WC and kitchenette.

The plans also include 38 parking spaces.