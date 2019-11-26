Four Chichester Extinction Rebellion members explain why they have gone on a hunger strike

Four members of Chichester’s Extinction Rebellion branch have gone on a hunger strike.

Juliet Mary Larken, Katherine Isobel Garda, Jill Schinas and Lynne Fornieles are among 400 activists in 26 countries around the world who have gone without food since Monday 18th November in solidarity with the world’s starving.

The activists gathered in Chichester city centre on Friday to draw attention to the Global Hunger Strike through drumming, banner waving and lively chanting.

More than 800 million people already suffer from hunger and starvation, while billions more could be at risk in the coming years as climate change hits food production, they say.

Lynne said: “I’m hunger striking in sympathy with all those people who have no choice.

“It really made me realise how desperate it must be to have nothing to give your children. To have nothing to eat yourself.

“You couldn’t even restock and recharge your own batteries so that you could somehow manage to help your family.

“I can’t tell you how angry I am that the people in power are doing nothing! We have to act now. There is no choice. Just get on with it!”

Katherine said: “I’m hunger striking because I’m hungry for change. I know we need to find a new way forward.

“This climate crisis, it’s completely obvious, it’s staring us in the face.

“Alarm bells are going off and it’s time to wake up.

“And I feel I have woken up, I can never go back to sleep again. We are damaging this world beyond repair.

“I feel for young people, because I think they see it as it is and they look at the world and it causes them such anxiety.

“It’s awful it’s come to this, that they have to stand up and say ‘What are you doing?!’

“I’ve heard that cry, I’ve heard that call, because I care about my children and I care about the future.

“There is a system change that has to take place. To those in government positions: You must speak out! You must tell the truth, however bleak it is.

“We’ve got to act on every level now, and you’ve got to involve the people otherwise they won’t go with you.”

Juliette said: “I’ve been fasting alongside those on Hunger Strike, in solidarity with them...fasting has helped to focus my mind and intention and hopes and prayers for our world, and from this place I am calling out with all those globally who are asking for change, for our Climate Emergency to be treated as such by our governments.”

During this election period, Extinction Rebellion Chichester marched to the headquarters of the local political parties to raise the issue of the Climate Crisis.

