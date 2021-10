New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to fifteen of Chichester’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s excellent news for most.

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Manuka Wholefoods at 61 East Street, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on October 19

• Rated 5: Cassons Restaurant at Arundel Road, Tangmere, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on October 15

• Rated 5: Hallidays Restaurant at Hallidays, Watery Lane, Funtington, Chichester; rated on October 7

• Rated 5: The Beach House at 77 Rookwood Road, West Wittering, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on October 7

• Rated 5: Positive Routes Chill And Chat Cafe at Oving Jubilee Hall, High Street, Oving, Chichester; rated on October 5

• Rated 5: Santorini Restaurant at 14 Southgate, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on September 30

• Rated 5: The Partridge Inn at The Grove, Singleton, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on September 22

• Rated 5: Fitzcanes at North Street, Midhurst, West Sussex; rated on September 21

And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Chichester Inn at 38 West Street, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on October 12

• Rated 5: The Welldiggers Arms at Low Heath, Petworth, West Sussex; rated on October 6

• Rated 5: CYE Sailing Centre at Jubilee Building, Chidham Lane, Chidham, Chichester; rated on September 22

• Rated 5: Liphook Golf Club at Wheatsheaf Enclosure, Milland, Liphook, West Sussex; rated on September 21

• Rated 5: The Red Lion at The Green, Fernhurst, Haslemere, West Sussex; rated on August 27

• Rated 2: Half Moon Inn at Valentines Hill, Northchapel, Petworth, West Sussex; rated on September 8

Plus one rating for a takeaway: