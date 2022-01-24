Free activities for children with special educational needs this half-term in Bognor Regis

Crimsham Farm, a Community Interest Company in Pagham, are running a series of activity sessions for children with special educational needs from February 21 to 25.

The sessions, which will run twice daily from 1pm to 5pm, will take place at Crimsham Farm itself and at Ridge Hill Forest Academy, in Rusper. They are due to give participants a crash course in horticulture, planting, farming, animal husbandry and other vital agricultural skills.

Participants in Rusper, meanwhile, will enjoy workshops in sustainability, forestry skills and woodcraft. Crimsham Farm director Craig Pinkney said the half term workshops, which are funded by West Sussex County Council, said the workshops give children with special educational needs a chance to get out and experience something new.

Craig Pinkney. Crimsham Farm

"We always get fantastic feedback, the kids love it," he explained.

"How often do they get to go in and work with goats and sheep and alpacas? How often do they get to engage with animals, stroke a pig that weighs a couple of hundred kilos?

"Kids with special educational needs often really struggle with that break in routine over the half term. And it can be a strain on parents and sibling groups because there's not always somewhere to go or anything to do during the holidays, so this is just an opportunity to get them down and give their parents and carers a bit of respite."