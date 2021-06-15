Sessions will be led by Chichester-based charity UKHarvest with a fun and interactive programme, designed to help budding chefs develop essential skills in the kitchen.

This course takes place every Wednesday from 10am to 12pm, starting on June 30.

Each week, those taking part will learn how to prepare a delicious new dish, while growing their knowledge on healthy eating and reducing household food waste.

UKHarvest nutritionist Jo Williams is passionate about educating adults and families how to cook easy meals with minimal fuss and minimal waste

UKHarvest moved its education sessions online in response to lockdown restrictions and this has been a tremendous success, with fantastic feedback.

Donna Martin, education facilitator, said: “With personal circumstances changing for so many during the past year, finding the motivation to cook healthy meals has increasingly become a challenge. It’s been fantastic to see so many people cooking together during our online sessions.”

Funded by Tesco Bags of Help, this course for Arundel and Littlehampton develops fundamental cookery skills over four live cooking sessions.

Liz Woodsell, UKHarvest chief operating officer, said: “The demand on our services has grown exponentially over the last year, supporting those who continue to face challenges through lockdown restrictions.

“We continue to focus on the health and wellbeing of the people in our community, introducing new, fun and educational learning activities based around food and nutrition.”