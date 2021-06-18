Free family fun day in Chichester park to mark National Thank You Day
To mark National Thank You Day the Rotary Clubs of Chichester are organising a free family fun day in aid of charities and Chichester District Foodbank.
The event, in Priory Park on Sunday, July 4, will offer fun activities as well as promoting local businesses and charities.
From 10.30am to 5pm there will also be displays and performances by youth groups and clubs, including dancing, singing, live music, martial arts, interactive story-telling, and a live DJ.
Throughout the pandemic, Rotary in Chichester has continued to help people, especially families affected by domestic violence and isolation, and members have also volunteered as marshals in vaccination centres.
Rotary said it is grateful for donations which have enabled it to continue its work throughout the pandemic.
