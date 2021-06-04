Fresh notice served on travellers in Chichester

Travellers arrived in Oaklands Park, in Broyle Road towards the rugby club, on Tuesday evening— just as Chichester Festival Theatre had been setting up its three-day Concerts in the Park event.

Having been served a notice to move on by West Sussex County Council, the group moved to New Park Road recreation ground on Thursday afternoon.

The county council confirmed that a fresh notice has been served on the travellers, who remained at the park on Friday.

The first day of the Concerts in the Park event went ahead as planned at Oaklands Park on Thursday, after the travellers left the site.

"We understand that the travellers have moved from Oaklands Park to New Park Road recreation ground," a spokesperson for Chichester District Council said.

"Our team has been on site at Oaklands Park to ensure it is cleaned and tidy."