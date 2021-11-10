Funeral is fitting send off for much-loved Bognor landlady

Jan Cattermole funeral. Photo by Iain Duncombe

The landlady of The Royal Oak pub, on Chichester Road, got ‘the big send off she deserved’ on Friday, November 5, when her funeral took place at the Holy Cross Church, just metres away from the pub that was her pride, joy and livelihood.

“Everyone was lovely and really supportive throughout the day,” said daughter Jenna Cattermole.

“We had the weather as well, which was lovely. And I just thought that was quite fitting.

“It felt like she was letting us have the sun.”

A prominent figure in Bognor Regis, Mrs Cattermole’s funeral was open to the public, with residents and Royal Oak regulars invited to line the streets and pay their respects to the woman who had such a profound effect on her community.

Joining them were members of the Pink Pub Bike Club, which escorted the procession up to the Chichester roundabout, acting as an honour guard.

Mrs Cattermole died in the early hours of October 9. She suffered from undiagnosed ischemic heart disease and suffered sudden heart death as she made her way up the stairs of the pub.