Garden waste collections working on a one day delay
Garden waste collections in the Arun District are operating on a one day delay, waste management company Biffa has said.
A spokesperson apologised for the delay and said the team “are working hard to minimise the impact this will have on receiving your garden waste collections.”
Biffa is trying to ensure all collections are made by July 17 and have asked customers to continue presenting their bins for collection.
This is just the latest in a series of disruptions to the companies provision of service. On July 8, it reported a ‘slight delay’ in the collection of green waste bins in Arun District.
Before that, it was forced to suspend the Arun District service entirely from June 21 to July 5, citing a national shortage of lorry drivers caused by the pandemic.