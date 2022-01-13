On Wednesday (January 12), year-11 students attended their mock results presentation to give them a taste of what their summer results will be like and how it feels to open that all-important envelope.

Students started preparing for the mock exams in October, with revision guides distributed to the year group and students invited to attend an evening exam preparation session with their parents or carers.

Everyone was given an individual exam timetable and all the exams were completed in strict exam conditions to give students a ‘real’ experience of what the summer will hold with the final GCSEs.

Students at Felpham Community College celebrated success in their mock exams at a special presentation afternoon this week

Student Millie Towse: “I got a level two distinction in performing arts which I was really happy about, and the rest grades 7-9. I did lots of revision – mind maps and the online resources work best for me and I have a revision board in my bedroom. I want to improve on the grade 7 and grade 8 I got and aim for all 9s!”

Student Thomas Hearn: “I achieved higher than I thought as I had improved on all my predicted grades. I want to stay on in the sixth form next year and then hopefully be a motorsports mechanic. I am planning on doing a lot of revising from now until the summer to get the best I possibly can!”

Student Poppy Bright: “I was really pleased with my maths grade as I had put a lot of work into revision and improving it. I got all 7s, 8s and 9s and want to study A-levels at Felpham next year – hopefully textiles, maths and biology.”

Student Emma Barrasford: “I completed a lot of past papers for my revision and used revision cards, this worked for me and I plan on carrying on with these methods in the run up to the final exams. I got an 8 in my English language result which I was really chuffed with as my grade has improved lots and I had put the most work into this subject.”

Student Beth Sanders: “I want to study forensic psychology at university and was really pleased with my results. The mocks help you realise what subjects you particularly need to work on – for me, I want to improve my English language grade.”

Student Ruby Hobbs: “I want to study musical theatre at college next year and was pleased with the results I got as every grade was better than I thought it would be!”

Students at Felpham Community College celebrated success in their mock exams at a special presentation afternoon this week

Student Nathan Koakan: “I was estimated to fail all my subjects. I have worked really hard with revision and in my lessons since starting year 11. It has paid off as in my mocks yesterday I got all 5s and 6s which I am so happy with!”

Head teacher Mark Anstiss said: “We are proud of how our students have prepared for the mock exams and how they have conducted themselves in a calm and mature way throughout.

“Their results mirror the effort they have put in, and will hopefully give students a final push to realise what they can achieve. We want everyone to feel confident that they have done their best when they open their results in the summer.

Students at Felpham Community College celebrated success in their mock exams at a special presentation afternoon this week

“With the current pandemic, we have to plan for the fact that there is still the possibility the summer exams will not go ahead in the pre-pandemic usual GCSE format. Both staff and students are therefore busy preparing for a plan B, whilst also ensuring everyone has the experience of the usual exam schedule.