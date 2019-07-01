‘Generous gesture’ by construction company makes ‘massive difference’ to Halnaker family

A Halnaker family, whose son has severe mobility problems, has said the installation of new dropped-kerb crossing point in the village will make a ‘massive difference’ to them and other residents.

Tony and Kate Tynan use a large wheelchair to take their son Thomas to the designated school bus pick up point on the forecourt of The Anglesey Arms pub near their home.

This had required pushing the wheelchair some distance along a narrow footway adjacent to the busy A285 and using a dropped-kerb crossing point, which offered very limited visibility of oncoming traffic.

Aware of the urgent need for a safer dropped crossing point, Boxgrove Parish Council contacted local construction company Landbuild.

Landbuild, who were working in the area at the time widening the A285 north of Halnaker, were ‘very sympathetic’ to the family and agreed to construct a new dropped-kerb crossing opposite the Anglesey Arms free of charge.

The Tynan family and representatives of Boxgrove Parish Council recently met Richard Finn, the director of Landbuild, at the site to offer their thanks.

Mr Tynan said: “As a family, and on behalf of other local residents, we would like to express our sincere thanks to Richard and the Landbuild team for their generous gesture, and for dealing with matters so promptly and efficiently.

“The installation of the new dropped crossing kerb has made a massive difference in terms of convenience, visibility and road safety, not just for Thomas, but other pedestrians.

“It will be particularly helpful for those who have push-chairs, other wheelchair users, and for those with general mobility problems.”

