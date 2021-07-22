Get fit and make friends as Parkrun returns to Bognor Regis

Parkrun has been cancelled for over a year. Avid joggers have been eagerly awaiting a chance to lace up their shoes and take part since March 2020 but, thanks to COVID-19, haven’t been able to do so.

Until now. With restrictions lifted, the well-loved fitness event will be back at Hotham Park this Saturday at 9am.

The free run is open to joggers of all skill levels and co-event coordinator Anita Watkins said the timed 5km run is anything but a race. It’s about having fun, getting fit and making friends.

Bognor Regis parkrun will return this Saturday (July 24)

“It’s not all about the run. We have people who come along week after week who’ve never run. They come along, they do time keeping, they do marshalling, they cheer people on and see their friends. And really that’s what it’s about,” she said.

Even so, Ms Watkins- alongside many other Parkrun members- is excited to be back.

“We’re really pleased to be back. A lot of people have really missed out on Parkrun.

“For a lot of our participants, it was their only social interaction during the week. So a lot of people have really missed out.”

Since this is a kind of fresh start, Ms Watkins said, now is also a great time to get started with Parkrun: “Just come along. You don’t have to run and you don’t need any equipment,”