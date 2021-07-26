Goodheart’s charity garden party is a hit, despite the rain

Held from 11am to 5pm, the garden party raised money for disability charity HFT and the ROX music festival. Taking shelter from the rain, bguests helped themselves to plenty of tea, even more coffee and a few hearty helpings of cake while giving what they could to the charity.

“Obviously the weather had a negative effect, but the people who have turned up have been very enthusiastic. It’s great to see people wandering around enjoying the garden. I look at Andrea and she’s beaming. I’m really pleased for her. It’s a great opportunity to get some recognition for the quality of her gardening, which I think is brilliant.” Alongside the refreshments, guests also got the chance to buy a number of pieces by local ceramicist Su Cloud, whose work fit perfectly with the ‘ramshackle’ charm of the wider garden.

“It’s really nice because usually it’s just us who get to see the garden and enjoy it, or any friends that come round. I love seeing people’s expressions when they come through- you can see the look on their face when they see the garden. They’re not expecting it,” Said Andrea Goodheart, who also runs a gardening business called The Goodhearted Gardener. Mr and Mrs Goodheart are also accepting donations on JustGiving.com, through which they have already raised £250 for HFT, which well help provide vital support for people with learning disabilities.