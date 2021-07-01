Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021: All you need to know about this year’s event

This year’s event will celebrate 2020’s planned theme of ‘The Maestros - Motorsport’s Great All-Rounders’, featuring drivers, teams and manufacturers who have shown their true greatness by succeeding across a variety of motorsport disciplines.

At the Festival of Speed, Mercedes-Benz will display the fearsome 300 SLR ‘722’, in which Sir Stirling and co-driver Denis ‘Jenks’ Jenkinson won the 1955 Mille Miglia, as well as a W196 Formula 1 car of the type Moss used to win his first Grand Prix, at Aintree in 1955.

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2019. Photo by Derek Martin

What else is going on at the Festival of Speed 2021?

The world’s fastest cars and drivers will take to the Hillclimb for the Sunday Shootout to compete for glory.

Joining the celebrations in the F1 Pit Lane will be the McLaren F1 Team, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, Red Bull Racing Honda, Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow, and Williams Racing.

The Michelin Supercar Paddock will offer the opportunity see the world’s newest, most powerful and fastest cars.

Sir Stirling Moss will be remembered at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021. Photo by Adam Beresford

Take an exciting glimpse into the future of travel, space and health with interactive experiences and out-of-this-world moments for visitors of all ages at the live Future Lab exhibition.

The most beautiful cars in the world will be presented in exceptional condition on the Cartier Style et Luxe Lawn.

Electric Avenue - The Road To 2030 will offer visitors an opportunity to explore the electric way of life: ask questions of the experts, inspect the latest EVs and learn about the benefits associated with switching to electric.

And there’s also the Forest Rally Stage, the Off-Road Arena and aviation and air displays to look forward to.

Red Bull Racing Honda are just one of the F1 teams joining the celebrations at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021. Photo by Jayson Fong

What is this year’s Central Feature?

The Festival of Speed 2021 Central Feature will celebrate the iconic British brand Lotus with immersive experience and will provide an immersive, interactive experience for those joining from home.

When does the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021 take place?

The Central Feature for the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021 will celebrate Lotus. Photo by Alex Lawrence

The Festival of Speed takes place over four days from July 8-11.

Covid requirements

Despite the delayed easing of Covid restrictions, the Festival of Speed is going ahead as a pilot event as part of the Events Research Programme (ERP).

All attendees over 11 years of age will need to show proof, via the NHS smartphone app or printed PDF, of either: a negative NHS Lateral Flow Device (LFD) test taken within the 48 hours preceding entering the event; two vaccinations, with the second vaccination at least two weeks prior to entry of the event; or natural immunity, based upon a positive PCR test within 180 days of the event.

Vaccine cards issued at vaccination centres are not an acceptable form of proof.

For more information visit www.goodwood.com/motorsport/motorsport-covid-policy.

Parking

Car parks are free and open from 6.30am. Parking is on grass and may not be suitable for low-slung cars. Helmet storage is available for motorcyclists at Car Park F, north of Goodwood Motor Circuit.

The nearest railway station is Chichester, and the 902 bus leaves from the station leaves every 30 minutes from 7am each day.

Food

Grab and go mobile food and drink stands will be serving throughout the day, with variety of food to enjoy, including organic beef burgers, freshly made pizza and street food, while the Porsche Café Le Mans and Lamborghini Ristorante 1963 will be open to walk-ins – but Farmer, Butcher, Chef and Goodwood Bar & Grill must be pre-booked.