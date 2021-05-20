Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021 Central Feature to celebrate iconic brand with immersive experience

This year’s sculpture will celebrate Lotus and is being created using an entirely new design philosophy; while the sculpture itself is guaranteed to be just as visually stunning as previous years, it is also set to be more interactive and accessible for those joining from home.

This new approach aligns perfectly with Lotus’ development of innovative technology and its engineering-led approach to design and manufacturing, as well as complementing the long and often intertwined histories of Goodwood and Lotus.

The Duke of Richmond said: “We are delighted that Lotus will star as the Central Feature at this year’s Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard.

Lotus Evija in front of Goodwood House. Photo: Alex Lawrence.

“Lotus cars raced with great success at Goodwood throughout the 1950s and ‘60s, including setting the ultimate lap record in 1965, and this year’s Central Feature will serve as a fitting landmark to their past, present and future achievements.

“The sculpture looks set to be one of the most dramatic and futuristic yet, bringing in elements of interactivity for modern audiences that align with Lotus’ future-facing attitude and outlook.”

From the first sculpture in 1997 to the present day, the Goodwood Festival of Speed has become known for its creative and daring Central Features, which celebrate the greatest achievements of a different manufacturer or milestone each year through art.

Lotus was last selected as the Central Feature marque in 2012, with a 3D infinity loop sculpture that celebrated the singularity of purpose of a Lotus race car.

The Lotus Central Feature at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2012. Picture: Malcolm Wells.

Simon Clare, executive director, marketing, Lotus Cars, said: “Everyone at Lotus is very excited by the opportunity to be the Central Feature at the Festival of Speed.

“This year is a hugely significant one for the transformation of Lotus, and to be giving a public dynamic debut to the Emira at a location so closely associated with Lotus’ success and spirit of innovation will be great for those who can attend, physically or virtually.”

Among the many records broken by Lotus, the Type 25 still holds Goodwood Motor Circuit’s period lap record.

In the course of winning the last Formula 1 race at Goodwood, on Easter Monday 1965, Jim Clark in a Lotus 25 tied for fastest lap with Jackie Stewart, in a time of one minute, 20.4 seconds.

The record stands as a tribute to the skill and bravery of the drivers and to the passion for lightweight engineering and innovation that thrives at Lotus to this day.

At this year’s event, Lotus will give a public dynamic debut to the Emira, its all-new sports car which will set new standards of technology, comfort, functionality and everyday useability for the company.

It goes into production later this year at a new manufacturing facility at Hethel, Norfolk – the home of Lotus since 1966.

The Festival of Speed takes place from July 8-11.

---

A message from the Editor, Gary Shipton:

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news, I am asking you to please purchase a copy of our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspapers.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.