Goodwood hotel set for major expansion

Goodwood has been given the go-ahead to begin a multi-million pound extension and refurbishment of the Goodwood Hotel.

The estate has said it intends to start creating a new bedroom wing in the next few weeks, increasing capacity from 91 rooms to 117, and add an orchard to the grounds.

Planning permission was granted by the South Downs National Park Authority on October 10 in an unanimous vote.

Works are expected to take around three to five years to complete.

Goodwood’s entertaining and hospitality managing director, Andrew Coggings has previously said the hotel will carry on as usual throughout the expansion and refurbishment and works would pause during the summer, when events are held on the estate.

He said: “We are thrilled to be given the go-ahead to move forward with this exciting project and take the Goodwood Hotel to the next level.

“Work will be starting imminently, we have already appointed an experienced contractor and wherever possible we will be using local expertise.

“This significant investment will result in more inbound tourism into West Sussex, which will benefit the local economy and create more jobs.”

In the first phase of the major renovation, led by 3D Reid the Estate’s architects, 16 additional new bedrooms will be created.

The wider hotel will also undergo an extensive transformation, which will reference the former historic walled garden that once existed on the site.

A new reception area will be created and the public spaces will be reconfigured along with extensive landscaping.

The refurbishment also includes upgrading the existing energy strategy with the implementation of renewable energy sources and improved sustainability measures, including installing a biomass boiler to provide the hotel’s heating.

Mr Coggings added: “We wish to reassure our customers and members that the work will be carried out in planned phases to ensure minimum disruption.”

Located within the 12,000-acre Goodwood Estate owned by The Duke of Richmond, the hotel plays an integral role in flagship events Festival of Speed, the Qatar Goodwood Festival and Goodwood Revival.

The internal hotel refurbishments will be overseen by Leveson Design, responsible for the interiors of Farmer, Butcher Chef, The Kennels and Hound Lodge on the Goodwood Estate.