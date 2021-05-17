Great British Bake Off star’s showstopping creation to mark World Baking Day

Goodwood asked Dave Friday, a finalist in the 2020 edition of the Channel 4 show, to turn Sir Stirling’s Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR ‘722’ into a showstopping cake ahead of the celebration of the racing driver’s life and career at its motorsport events this year.

To recreate the iconic car, Dave paired a traditional sponge cake recipe with chocolate ganache, bringing the sleek lines of the ‘722’ to life in fondant icing.

Caramel chocolate hay bales set the scene as the car makes its way up the iconic Goodwood hillclimb.

2020 Great British Bake Off finalist Dave Friday has recreated the Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR '722' driven by Sir Stirling Moss to mark World Baking Day (May 17) ahead of the celebration of the racing driver's life and career at Goodwood motorsport events in 2021. Photo Joseph Harding/Goodwood

Dave said: “I really enjoyed the challenge of baking my very own Mercedes-Benz 300SLR ‘722’ in honour of the celebrations of Sir Stirling Moss’ life and careers, which are taking place at the Festival of Speed and Goodwood Revival this year.

“Although it won’t be taking to the Hill any time soon, it certainly looked the part at Goodwood Motor Circuit and I’m very much looking forward to seeing the ‘722’ on display at the Festival of Speed in July!”

Sir Stirling Moss, who passed away last year, will be commemorated at Goodwood’s motorsport events in 2021.

Sir Stirling and co-driver Denis Jenkinson drove the Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR ‘722’ to victory in the 1,000-mile 1955 Mille Miglia race.

The ‘722’ will be on display at this year’s Festival of Speed (July 8-11) and will also return for the Goodwood Revival (September 17-19) as part of the largest every parade of Sir Stirling Moss’ competition cars.

