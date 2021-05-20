Group to protect Bognor’s heritage as last fishermen retire

The group, dubbed ‘The Friends of the Fishermen’ has been organised by town mayor and Arun District councillor Steve Goodheart, independent of his connections to either office, as well as a number of like-minded colleagues.

“I am very keen not to lose another link to Bognor’s heritage, and, being unsure of the future use of this historical area, I expressed my concern to the last two fishermen before they left and they agreed to hand over the responsibilities for the remaining equipment to myself,” he said.

He has invited anyone with an interest in maintaining the Bognor fishing pond and preserving the town’s rich fishing heritage to join the group and do what they can.

One of the last fishing boats shored on the shingle

“Even though the site has had an unloved appearance for some time, we’ve all seen the photos of the boats pulled up onto the shingle with the pier in the background,” he said.

“As the last boat was boat was taken away last week, those images may just become memories.”

Mr Goodheart hopes to keep the fishing pond and, with it, a piece of the town’s history, operational as a live fishing site and also hopes there may be opportunities to convert the area into a tourist destination, with links to the local fishing industry.

He said: “I’m looking forward to working with local authorities to turn this sad turn of events into an exciting opportunity to improve the seaside attractions at Bognor Regis,”