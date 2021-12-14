Help a refugee family-of-six get settled in Chichester before Christmas

The Diocese of Chichester, Stonepillow, and Chichester District Council are working together to bring the family out of a hotel room and into an empty vicarage in Chichester by Christmas.

While the relocation is underway, donations of white goods and furniture are being sought to make the family feel safe and at home.

Bishop of Horsham, Rev. Ruth Bushyager said in a Tweet: "We are trying to get an Afghan refugee family of 6 moved out of a hotel room & into an empty vicarage in Chichester by Christmas.

Chichester's Market Cross

"Here's what's needed to furnish the house - can anyone help? Please contact @StonepillowChi 01243 213419 for drop off or collection."

Speaking to this newspaper, she said: "It's part of the Afghan refugee resettlement scheme and it is part of that project that the UK government is running but it has become quite an issue that so many refugees that we brought to this country for their safety, many of whom had served our military and put themselves at risk, have now been stuck — months after arriving — being house in temporary accommodation."

- The list of donations sought includes:

- Double bed — frame only no mattress

- Large double wardrobe for parents

- Two nightstands/bedside tables

- Three of four shelfs chest of drawers for parents

- Four single beds — frames only no mattresses

- Three chest of drawers for the children's room

- Four single wardrobes for the children's room

- Dining table

- Six dining chairs

- Two three-seater sofas — must have fire safety certification

- Coffee table

- Side table

- Curtains

- Net curtains