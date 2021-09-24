Why not treat yourself to a spot of afternoon tea or a cake or two at one of the county's lovely tea rooms. Photo: Google

Here's 11 of the best tea rooms in West Sussex according to reviews on Google

If you fancy a nice cuppa with some lovely cake there are lots of fantastic tea rooms to visit across the county.

By Sol Buckner
Friday, 24th September 2021, 5:10 pm

From the historic streets of Arundel to a seat beside the beautiful River Arun, there are some fine places to enjoy an afternoon tea or a slice or two of your favourite cake.

And here are some of the best tea rooms to visit according to reviews on Google. All tea rooms have a minumum of 100 reviews on Google.

Bracklesham Bay Tea Room, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay has 4.8 out of five stars from 197 reviews on Google. Photo: Google

Tiffins Tea Room in High Street, Petworth has 4.8 out of five stars from 166 reviews on Google. Photo: Google

The Old Bake House, High Street, Tarring, Worthing has 4.8 out of five stars from 100 reviews on Google. Photo: Google

Vintage Rose in School Hill, Storrington has 4.7 out of five stars from 164 reviews on Google. Photo: Google

