Here's where your kids can meet a real-life witch in Bognor this Halloween

How and where to meet a real-life witch in Bognor Regis this Halloween
Trick or treaters of all ages will get a chance to meet 'the Bognor witch' when she visits Grandads Front Room this Halloween.
The witch, has 'decided to come out of hiding' on October 28 and plans to set up shop in the front window, tempting little boys and girls (whom she finds 'very tasty) with a variety of ghoulish treats.
The free, public event is planned to run from 5pm to 7pm.
"We're going to put a big pot of sweets outside and kids can come along to get some, but they've got to do it without waking the witch up," said Grandads Front Room owner Danny Dawes.
"And if they don't, then obviously, she'll wake up and tell them off."
Alongside the scheduled meeting, the Grandads Front Room team are also planning 'random dives around town', giving the so-called 'Bognor witch' a chance to terrorise the townsfolk this all-hallows eve.