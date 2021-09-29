The brothers stepped in to save the pub after hearing that its future was in doubt

After hearing that the pub was due to close, businessmen and brothers, Ben Standen and Harry Dumville, stepped in to ensure that the Ship Inn remained open.

They are busy preparing the pub in the High Street to reopen today (September 29), and their intention is to see its fortunes flourish with planned investments in all areas of the venue.

The pub has stood on the site since 1718, but was rebuilt in 1800, 1865 and again in the 20th century. When Mr Standen and Mr Dumville heard that the historic pub's future could be in doubt, they decided to approach pub chain Fuller's with the aim of taking over.

Mr Dumville said: "Emsworth is such a lovely place and the locals we have met have been thrilled that we got involved.

"We have a clear idea of just how we can make The Ship a community hub as much as a pub and long-term we have some exciting plans to ensure that as a business it holds its own in the High Street."

"An area such as Emsworth deserves to have a vibrant pub in the heart of the community and that is our goal."

With about 30 pubs closing each week in England, Mr Standen believes that the pandemic's impact on the pub industry has been 'shattering'.

He said: "I think we've lost something like 12,000 venues throughout the country in the past two years and obviously the pandemic caused by Covid-19 had a massive impact on the industry. For us to be able to try to make sure that one historic pub at least will be able to open its doors again is fantastic.