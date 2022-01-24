Historic signposts refurbished in Chichester City Centre

The signposts have been refurbished to allow the signs to be easier and clearer to read. SUS-220124-104734001

Many of the 22-cast iron fingerposts were either no longer legible, out of date, or in a different style to the others.

Thanks to funding from Chichester District Council and Chichester City Council, along with support from Chichester BID, a team worked together to identify the improvements required and to oversee the works to refurbish and update the posts.

The signs now better identify key sites in Chichester city centre, help to promote the main visitor attractions and transport hubs, and ensure key retail areas are highlighted.

Councillor Tony Dignum, Cabinet Member for Growth, Place and Regeneration at Chichester District Council, said: “The fingerposts have symbols to make key destinations clearer, they all look the same and the information on them is more relevant.

“All of the signposts have distinctive finials, shaped like the city’s historic Market Cross, proudly sitting on top of the posts. This helps bring to life the unique heritage of Chichester and provides greater visual impact and continuity throughout the city. Our visitors are now better able to navigate around the city and enjoy its many assets”

The existing posts and Market Cross finials were refurbished prior to fitting the new finger signs.

Peter Roberts, property manager at Chichester City Council, oversaw the works to the fingerposts. He said: “Chichester City Council was very pleased to work in partnership with Chichester BID and Chichester District Council to update and refurbish the cast iron wayfinding finger posts throughout the city centre.

“This was seen as an essential public realm project to improve the visual appeal of the streetscape and to provide accurate wayfinding for the many visitors to our beautiful city”.