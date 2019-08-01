Homelessness in Chichester a 'worsening situation'

The homelessness situation is continuing to worsen in Chichester, a front-line charity has said.

Donna Ockenden, founder of the Four Streets Project, said: "We have seen a very significant increase in homelessness and hunger on our streets the beginning of April. Our numbers are clear that in March we fed an average of six people per night and throughout July we saw highs of 25 with an average of 15 per night.

The number of people fed per night fro May to June. Data via the Four Streets Project

"In our fourth year of providing a nightly service it is important that everyone understands the worsening situation."

This is not the first time the charity has warned of a 'worsening situation'.

The number of people fed per month more than doubled from March to July with 194 in March, 351 in April, 351 in May, 429 om June and 477 in July. The numbers do not include members of the homeless community who sleep rough outside North Street, South Street, East Street and West Street in the city centre.

The cumulative numbers fed between March and July. Data via the Four Streets Project

Donna has also been particularly thankful to members of the community who have showed their support.

"I'm absolutely delighted with the support of local Chichester businesses and the generosity of Chichester families in supporting the Four Streets Project," said Donna.

"We are now looking for more volunteers. They need to want to help the homeless, be compassionate and kind, need to be physically fit, positive and dedicated to help to restore some dignity who spend the vast majority of their time on the streets of Chichester."

After members of staff at Marks and Spencer and ASK Italian read stories in this newspaper about the worrying state of homelessness in the city, both companies stepped up to offer their support with donations.

In June the Chichester Observer also approached Greggs in North Street to organise food donations to the charity on a weekly basis.

Donna gave thanks to Pret A Manger, La Fish, Domino's Pizza, Fenwicks Café, Purchases, Munneries, Hobby bakers Clare and Lynn, Greggs and now Marks and Spencer and ASK Italian.

To give your support contact Donna on donna@donnaockenden.com. Read more about the project on the Facebook page: The Chichester Four Streets Project