Hope for Burndell Bridge as restoration group becomes registered charity

Originally established in 2019 to preserve, protect and restore Burndell Bridge, the Burndell Bridge society announced its official recognition as a charity last week.

The announcement was made on the society's Facebook page on January 24.

"This means we can raise funds, including claiming gift aid, grant monies and contracts and lobby officially for a solution to the restoration situation," it reads.

Burndell Bridge in its current state

Society leaders also asked for more volunteers to assist with the administration and organisation of the society now that it's one step closer to achieving its goal. Prospective volunteers should send an email to [email protected], describing their skills and experience.

“Burndell Bridge has survived for 200 years. It deserves to be restored as a structure of architectural significance, as a focal point for the community, and as part of Yapton’s and Sussex’s history," said society chair Andrew Saunders.

Built in 1823, the bridge is one of the last remaining landmarks of the Portsmouth and Arundel canal, which passed through Yapton in the early 19th century.

The bridge is owned by Emerald Gardens Estates and, though Mr Saunders said management supports plans to restore the landmark, they just don't have the resources.

That's where the society's new charitable status comes in. Thanks to that official recognition, Mr Saunders and other volunteers are well-placed to identify supporters, raise funds and lobby for full restoration.

To find out more about the Burndell Bridge Society, click here to visit its Facebook page. Or, to find out more, email [email protected]