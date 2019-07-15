Hospice welcomes first patient to its new home in Bosham

A hospice has welcomed its very first patient to its brand new premises in Bosham.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice, which was formerly based in Grosvenor Road in Chichester, moved into its new £16.2million home in Walton Lane two weeks ago.

David Carson arrived at the hospice's new premises

Last Monday, David Carson was the first patient to come through the door.

Mr Carson, who was a teacher for more than 30 years in the Portsmouth area, praised the new building.

He said: “It’s so light and spacious – you can see the simplicity and efficiency of the design is going to allow the dedicated team to deliver their exemplary care easier.”

Facilities at the new building include welcoming family areas and an expanded living well centre, which will offer a greater variety of therapeutic and social activities to enable visitors to live more independently for longer, a spokesman said.

Two large rooms have enough space for families visiting with children to stay overnight.

There is also a chapel and prayer room for personal reflection, while a volunteer-run café for visitors will be coming to the premises soon.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides tailored end of life care both in the community and at the hospice, supporting patients living with a terminal illness and their family and friends.

The hospice received 957 referrals last year. The hospice at home team carried out 3,500 home visits, while more than 500 volunteers helped the hospice operate in 2018.

While services are all provided free of charge, only 16 per cent of the running costs of the hospice are currently met by the NHS.

The charity relies on the community to fund the remainder, which equates to just over £7.5 million a year.

St Wilfrid’s is offering the opportunity for people to take a tour of the new building and find out more about the hospice’s work.

Residents will be able to meet staff, ask questions and get advice about the care and support on offer.

The tours will be running from Tuesday, August 20, until Sunday, September 8.

Book a free ticket online here.

A spokesman said: “Your new hospice continues the feeling of being a home from home for patients, families and visitors alike.

“St Wilfrid’s is all about tailored care filled with love and compassion. We rely on the support of the community for our work to continue each and every year.

“Please consider a regular donation to St Wilfrid’s to help ensure our care is there for people when they need it.”

