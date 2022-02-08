How West Sussex Mind is on hand to help those struggling with their mental health

Toni Holloway, is Pathfinder Midhurst Services Manager, she manages the mental health support services that West Sussex provides in Midhurst and the North Chichester District as part of the Pathfinder network.

She said: “During the pandemic and since the first lockdowns, we have seen an increase in people who are going through a bad patch and are looking for short-term support to learn how to manage dips in their mental health.

“We know that people in the community have experienced increased anxiety and depression during this period, due to change in routines, not being able to do their usual activities to boost their wellbeing, and increased isolation.

Regular local walks form part of its social and physical activities programme at West Sussex Mind Midhurst.

“We have some short courses, which can help people manage their mental health, such as mental health toolkit and wellness action planning, and these can be done face to face or online and in a group or one to one.”

The way it supports people it through one-to-ones, workshops, and courses around different aspects of understanding and managing mental health; peer support from others who also have mental health difficulties; social groups; and opportunities to try activities that have a positive effect on mental wellbeing.

The centre also supports people with early stages of memory loss and dementia.

Toni said: “We have also noticed that the pandemic has adversely affected people in our community with early stage memory loss and dementia.

“This is because social contact and stimulation can help to slow down the progression of memory loss and dementia – and this element was substantially reduced during successive lockdowns.”

West Sussex Mind is part of the Pathfinder network, an alliance of NHS and third sector organisations across West Sussex, who work together to enable people with mental health support needs, and their carers, to improve their mental health and wellbeing.

For anyone struggling Toni said: “If you are struggling with your mental health, remember that you are not alone. There is support out there for you, so please reach out to West Sussex Mind, even if asking for help may seem a daunting prospect.

“Talking to someone about how you are feeling is the first step to help you manage your mental health better and develop strategies for coping.

“There are lots of mental health and wellbeing resources available online now, as we increasingly recognise as a society that we need to do more to take care of our mental health.”

West Sussex Mind is a local, independent mental health charity – affiliated to, but separate from, national Mind.

Its head office is in Durrington, Worthing, and it supports people in Shoreham, Lancing, Worthing, Steyning, Midhurst, Chanctonbury, Littlehampton, Chichester, Bognor and surrounding areas.