'I found JaackMaate's golden ticket in Chichester...I'd be the talk of the town if I won £5,000'

Will Jenkinson, 22, spurred into action after his sister alerted him to a YouTube video on Wednesday evening (May 19).

YouTuber and Happy Hour podcast host Jack Dean, better known as JaackMaate, revealed to his 1.4m subscribers that he had left a golden ticket in all 51 English cities, including Chichester, which could be worth up to £5,000. Read our exclusive interview with Jack hereWill said: "My sister had his videos on notifications. She instantly saw it and messaged me on Facebook.

"I saw it and realised it had 300 views. I got my shoes on and headed towards town. I was skipping through the video to see where it was.

"I've lived in Chichester all my life so I could see it was Priory Park straight away. It took me about five minutes to run there.

"There was one guy already there and I think he was quite irritated when I pulled it out of the nettles. I jumped in wearing shorts and had to rip through all the nettles with my bare hands."

Will said he is a 'big fan' of Jack's channel and has regular football debates with him on Twitter.

Every golden ticket left across the country will be worth at least £50 but five will be worth £500 and one person will be awarded £5,000.

"It hasn't really sunk in yet," Will said. "Bare minimum, I've won £50.

"Unfortunately. my sister is claiming half the money.

"I'd be the talk of the town [if I won £5,000]."