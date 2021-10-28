Ice Rink to return to Bognor Regis this Christmas

Construction on a temporary ice rink which will be in operation throughout the Christmas period is due to start soon, Arun District Council has said.

The ice rink will be located on part of the Regis Centre car park and more details will be released closer to the opening.

Arun District Council said its plans have accounted for changes to parking provision in the town centre. "We are pleased we have Fitzleet multi-storey, Hothampton, London Rd, Lyon street available, to ensure that shoppers and visitors to the town centre have plenty of places to park this festive season," a spokesperson said.

The opening of the Bognor ice skating rink in 2019. Picture: Steve Robards