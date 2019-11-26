In pictures – Selsey couple scoop £105m EuroMillions jackpot win: “I think I was on the verge of having a heart attack”

A Selsey builder has said he felt on the ‘verge of having a heart attack’ when he discovered he had won £105,100,701.90 in the EuroMillions jackpot.

Steve and Lenka Thomson, from Selsey, have become the ninth biggest winners ever in the country after securing the winnings last week. Their identities were revealed today, as they described their shock at finding out the news. Steve, 42, discovered the win while waiting to be picked up for work on Friday. The self-employed builder only checked his ticket as his work partner was running late. Steve said: “I am not sure I even looked at the first two lines, the third one just jumped out and I could instantly tell they all matched. I started shaking a lot. I knew it was a really big win but didn’t know what to do.” The couple are now searching for a new home for them and their three children – read the full story here.

