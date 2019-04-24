Independent grocery store and cafe to open in Chichester

A new grocery store and eatery is set to open in Chichester’s Draper’s Yard this Saturday with a vision for being an ‘inner city farm shop’.

Bear and Boy, Fresh! will offer fresh meats, fish, vegetables, bread and cakes from 15 local suppliers and also serve breakfasts, lunches and afternoon teas.

Owner Daryl Bowen, pictured, said he had been working as a caterer in the Chichester area for the last seven years but had always wanted to open a food shop.

He said: "It all started with my childhood in Devon and playing shops with my Nana, who introduced me to good local food.

"I have been looking to open a grocery but had not found any premises that would enable me to do so, but then after being asked to pop-up at Drapers Yard in December we found a home."

Drapers Yard in The Hornet boasts a strong community of small independent businesses.

Daryl said his vision for the store is an 'inner city farm shop', with deli items and freshly frozen fish from Sussex and frozen ready meals made in house.

He said: "I love shopping in the Farmers Market in Chichester, but it is only twice a month, so here we are open Tuesday to Saturday 9.30 til 5, giving everyone the opportunity to support local food producers.

"We work with the seasons too so we are competitively priced, and focus on foods you can actually make a meal with."

He said he hoped to hold special events such as barbecues using Sussex meats, pizza and burger nights, and a dry bar serving cocktails and wine and beers.