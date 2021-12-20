Is Die Hard a Christmas film? Chichester residents have decided

Starring Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman and Bonnie Bedelia, the 1988 classic tells the thrilling tale of New York cop John McClane (Willis) as he attempts to make his way to his estranged wife at Christmas — but the efforts of a troublesome terrorist (Rickman) make it less than easy.

Since its release there has been much debate over whether the action/thriller counts as a Christmas film or not.

We asked our readers what they thought — here's what they had to say:

James Goding said: "Yippy kaiyay it's a Christmas film."

Neil Holley-Williams gave some analysis: "Absolutely. Compare to White Christmas. It’s set entirely in the Christmas Holidays. White Christmas isn’t. It has four Christmas songs.

"White Christmas has two. It’s set entirely at a Christmas party. White Christmas isn’t. They both have threat and selfless acts. The body count in Die Hard is fewer than White Christmas.

Mr Holley-Williams concluded: "Yes it is."

Jane Michelle threw a curve-ball with her verdict and said: "Definitely a New Years Eve movie!"

At the time of writing, only a handful of readers said they didn't consider it a Christmas film at all.

Lisa Smith said: "No, I always saw it as an action movie."