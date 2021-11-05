ITV Pride of Britain Awards: Chichester hero Major Mick nominated for 'Fundraiser of the Year'

Following his incredible rowing challenge, 81-year-old Major Mick joined some of the nation’s unsung heroes for the prestigious award ceremony.

The 81-year-old from West Wittering has been up and down famous waterways across Britain in his homemade boat — the Tintanic II — to raise a total of £61,000 for charity.

Having rowed about 200 miles in past year, the former Royal Scots Dragoon Guard has handed £46,000 to St Wilfrid's Hospice and £15,000 to Alzheimer's Research UK.

Mick Stanley meets the mayor of Chichester

Mick Stanley, Tintanic fundraiser, said: “I had a very enjoyable and interesting time rowing my home-made boat 'Tintanic' throughout the UK from May to September this year.

"Sadly, I have many friends and family members who have been afflicted by Alzheimer’s and other diseases that cause dementia, so I wanted to do my bit to raise funds and awareness.

“I would like to thank everyone who came out to support me on my journey, cheering me along the way and kindly donating to the cause.

"One in two of us know someone affected by these terrible diseases, and with research we can make sure that this is not the case in the future.”

Another nominee was Businessman from Oldham, Frank Rothwell, who rowed 3,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean, solo and raised over £1.1 million.

Hilary Evans, Chief Executive of Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “We are incredibly proud to see two of our remarkable fundraisers recognised in this year’s Pride of Britain Awards.

"Both Frank and Mick deserve to celebrate their achievements after such dedication to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s Research UK during what was a difficult year for dementia research and people affected by the condition.

"To bring about life-changing treatments, fundraising efforts from ordinary people like Frank and Mick and their supporters provides a crucial lifeline to the progression of our research.

"We are forever thankful to both for their magnificent efforts to help find a cure for dementia.”