Jingle Bell Jog returns to Chichester to raise money for The Sussex Snowdrop Trust

Participants were encouraged to wear festive clothes as they participated in the festive jog for charity.

Festive joggers set off at 10:30am on Sunday, December 5 around Chichester Priory Park to help raise money for the Snowdrop Trust.

The Sussex Snowdrop Trust is a unique charity that provides nursing care at home for local children who have a life-threatening illness or may be terminally ill.

Open to all ages and abilities, participants completed as many laps of the one kilometre route as they so chose.

There was much fun and games to be had around Chichester Priory Park at the event.

Warm drinks and other refreshments were also made available alongside plenty of fun activities for everyone to enjoy.

Much fun was to be had at the event with many turning up in all kinds of festive gear to help raise money for a good cause.

Di Levantine, Co-Founder and Chairman of The Sussex Snowdrop Trust said: “It is a busy time for families in the run up towards Christmas so it was a pleasure to see all the festive runners set off from the starting line at Priory Park on a windy Sunday morning.

“We are very grateful for this Christmas collaboration as it brings people together as a community and also builds awareness for us as a charity. We continue to make a difference to the lives of local children who have a life threatening illness. Our Snowdrop Care at Home Team give vital nursing care at home and our Counsellors are on hand for emotional support. We are reliant on funds raised from the community and we hope this fundraising initiative will encourage more runners next year.”

Festive cheer was to be had at the Jingle Bell Jog over the weekend.

Stuart Mills, Contract Manager at Everyone Active, said: “Once again, the Jingle Bell Jog was a huge success. It was great to see so many people show their support and raise money for such a worthy cause whilst getting into the festive spirit.”