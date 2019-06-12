Largest yoga gathering planned in the South Downs for International Yoga Day

The largest yoga gathering in the South Downs is set to take place in support of St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

The free event, which is suitable for all, will take place in the Cowdray Estate on International Yoga Day – Friday June 21, which is also the summer solstice.

The day will include a morning of classes, a talk and demonstrations, with refreshments served by Cowdray Farm Shop and Café.

These sessions will take place in Cowdray Hall, the Estate’s centre for wellbeing, which was refurbished in February 2019.

In the evening, yoga and mindfulness for children will take place, followed by a group class for all, on the polo field.

The event will end with Kate McKenzie performing electro beats with sacred healing mantras live.

Cowdray Estate will be covering all costs incurred during the day and evening events.

Lady Cowdray said: “The practice of yoga creates empowerment, peace and environmental understanding, through the discovery and sense of oneness, all of which are core beliefs at Cowdray.

“I am looking forward to sharing International Yoga Day at Cowdray with the community, it provides the link between our surroundings and wellbeing both of which are subjects close to my heart.

“Knowing that St. Wilfrid’s Hospice will benefit makes this key date in the Estate’s calendar even more special.

“The day conceptualizes all that we strive to achieve and wish to share with others through the beauty of the Cowdray landscape.”

Alison Moorey, Chief Executive at St. Wilfrid’s Hospice, said: “St. Wilfrid’s Hospice are delighted to be benefitting from Cowdray Estate’s yoga event celebrating holistic health and wellbeing, an ethos shared by our Living Well Centre.

“We will be present at the event to connect with our community, sharing information about how we provide holistic care for patients and their families.

“We will be hosting an area for questions, as well as providing people the opportunity to donate and support the work of the hospice out in your community.

“We would like to thank Cowdray Estate for inviting us to be part of this event.”

While the event is free, places should be booked at https://www.cowdray.co.uk/events/international-yoga-day-morning-event/

