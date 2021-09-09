Latest stats ‘paint a really positive picture’ of town centre, says Bognor BID

in the town centre was up five per cent in August as businesses as shoppers adjusted to the first full month of trade without Covid-19 restrictions since last year.

The figures, released by the Bognor Regis BID earlier this week, show that approximately 329,577 people passed through the town centre last month, compared to 325,119 people in July.

Vacancy rates in the town centre are also improving, with only 10% of business units in the BID area vacant compared to 12% in May 2021 and putting the town well below the 14.5% vacancy rate across the UK.

ks190387-2 Views London Road and High St Bognor phot kate High Street Bognor,ks190387-2 SUS-190625-214608008

BID co-ordinator Heather Allen said this “paints a really positive picture of Bognor Regis town centre.

“It’s absolutely fantastic to see the range of new businesses opening that are really extending the offer and, after an incredibly difficult 18 months, it’s equally brilliant to see our established businesses continuing to trade.

“We also measure and track the types of businesses that are operating, as we know that, while shopping habits are changing, people still really value the social and ‘experience’ elements of visiting a town centre,