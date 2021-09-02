Leaking water inlet outside Felpham home ignored for ‘weeks’ according to resident.

A Felpham resident who discovered a leaking inlet pipe to their water supply said they have been ignored by Portsmouth Water for nearly three weeks.

Mr Bob Budd, of Summerley Lane, said he first contacted Portsmouth Water about the faulty pipe on August 12 and was told the leakage department would be in touch.

Having heard nothing by the following Monday (August 16), he called again and reported the leak.

Mr Budd said the water inlet is like this '24/7'

Two weeks later Mr Budd said the pipe is still leaking, and has been doing so ‘24/7’ since he discovered it.

“They came out and put a bit of blue aerosol paint around it, but that’s as far as we’ve got. It’s terrible,” he said.

“It’s so frustrating. We all talk about climate change and the need to conserve water, but Portsmouth Water are allowing this to just run down the drain.”