Learn more about volunteering at VAAC fair

Organised by Voluntary Action Arun and Chichester (VAC), the recruitment fair will bring a number of local charities and community groups that are looking for volunteers together under one roof, giving eager volunteers a chance to meet staff face to face.

Taking place at the Assembly Room in North Street, Chichester from 11am-3pm on Friday September 17, it promises to be a perfect opportunity for anyone looking for a chance to give back to their community.

Alongside free refreshments, the event is also offering goodie bags to the first 75 attendants.

The fair will take place on September 17

Jenny Garthwright, communications officer at VAAC, said “we have over 150 volunteer opportunities on our website at the moment, but we know that sometimes people want to talk to someone in person about the roles they have available, and get a feel for the organisation before they apply. We hope that this event, at which 30 local charities and community groups will be available to talk to people about volunteering and the roles they have available, will encourage more local people to give up some of their time to support these fantastic organisations.”

Thanks to the pandemic, volunteer numbers throughout the sector have dropped and many charities are struggling to provide their much-needed services. This means the volunteer fair is a valuable hance to help a local organisation get back on its feet.