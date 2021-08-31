Lifeboat crews rescue paddle boarders near Pagham Harbour

The paddle boarders had fallen off their boards at the entrance to Pagham Harbour and were seen struggling to get back on.

An Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) team was alerted to the incident and launched at 6:05pm, making best speed to the area and arriving at 6;14pm.

Once there, the crew spotted two paddle boarders in the water being picked up by the owner of a sailing dinghy who had watched the incident unfold and launched from the beach to provide assistance.

A lifeboat crew from Selsey RNLI lifeboat station was called to an incident involving three paddle boarders on Sunday (Augsut 29)

The third paddle boarder was located by Inshore Lifeboat teams on the beach.

All casualties were found unharmed and safely escorted back to the beach, where they were given safety advice by the volunteer crew.