Lifeboat crews rescue paddle boarders near Pagham Harbour
A lifeboat crew from the Selsey Royal National Lifeboat Institute was mobilised on Sunday (August 29) to save paddle boarders who encountered difficulties near the entrance to Pagham Harbour,
The paddle boarders had fallen off their boards at the entrance to Pagham Harbour and were seen struggling to get back on.
An Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) team was alerted to the incident and launched at 6:05pm, making best speed to the area and arriving at 6;14pm.
Once there, the crew spotted two paddle boarders in the water being picked up by the owner of a sailing dinghy who had watched the incident unfold and launched from the beach to provide assistance.
The third paddle boarder was located by Inshore Lifeboat teams on the beach.
All casualties were found unharmed and safely escorted back to the beach, where they were given safety advice by the volunteer crew.
The lifeboat team returned to the station at 6.47pm, where it was immediately recovered, washed, refuelled and made ready for the next emergency.