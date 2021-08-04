Lifeboats mobilised to save Kayak sinking near Selsey
Lifeboat teams from the RNLI station in Selsey were mobilised after receiving a call from a sinking kayak yesterday (August 3).
Inshore lifeboat crews were launched at 3.51pm yesterday afternoon, arriving at the kayak, which was taking on water half a mile east of the lifeboat station, just a minute later.
They found the kayak still had a sail and was still being powered by the crew, even with the stern down in the water.
Crews checked on the welfare of the two people aboard the kayak and found they were well, before assisting the vessel back to shore.
The Coastguard helicopter Rescue 163 was also on the seen responding to the call.
By 4.10pm, the lifeboat had returned to the station and assets were stood down.
A spokesperson for the RNLI gave thanks to yesterday’s crew: Helmsman Colin Pullenger, Andy Lee, Harry Emmence.